Pallister Has Lowest Approval Rating of Any Canadian Premier











255 Shares

(ANGUS REID INSTITUTE)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister‘s approval rating has plunged to 32 percent — a 12-point drop from last quarter.

A new Angus Reid Institute poll released on Tuesday shows Pallister’s approval rating is the lowest in the country, and the worst it has been since he took office in 2016. Pallister’s approval had been hovering between the 43-48 percent mark since March 2019.

Pallister’s highest approval was 53 percent in September 2016, shortly after his Progressive Conservatives won the provincial election.

Pallister has been heavily criticized for the province’s response in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, including enacting some of the toughest public health restrictions in the country.

The only provincial leader generating an approval rating closest to Pallister is Alberta’s Jason Kenney at 40 percent.

The online survey was conducted between November 24-30 and included responses from 5,003 people, including 499 Manitobans.