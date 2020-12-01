Manitoba Issued $180K in COVID-19 Fines Last Week











4 Shares

WINNIPEG — Enforcement officials issued $181,574 in fines last week in Manitoba to businesses and individuals who flouted COVID-19 public health orders.

The province on Tuesday says 202 warnings and 100 tickets were issued last week from November 23-29, including:

22 $5,000 tickets to businesses for various offences

48 $1,296 tickets to individuals for various offences

23 $298 tickets for failure to wear a mask in indoor public places

Seven band bylaw tickets were issued by Manitoba First Nations Police Service

A total of $126,082 in fines were issued the week prior.

Under current public health orders, no indoor gatherings are permitted outside of your household, while groups of no more than five are permitted to gather outdoors.

Fines for church gatherings, protests

The Church of God (Restoration) near Steinbach received a business fine of $5,000 last weekend, while individuals received a total of six tickets for $1,296. One $1,296 ticket was issued for the service at Springs Church in Winnipeg. Several tickets are pending, including a business fine of $5,000. Further tickets are expected to follow.

An anti-mask rally in Steinbach on November 14 has now resulted in 30 tickets, with more attendees expected to receive tickets in the mail.

A planned protest at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on November 28 was prevented by Winnipeg police before a larger than five could gather.

A total of 663 warnings and 353 tickets have been issued since enforcement began in April, resulting in more than $549,846 in fines to businesses and individuals.