277 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 14 Deaths

• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre