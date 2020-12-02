277 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 14 Deaths
December 2, 2020 12:32 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 277 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 17,384.
14 additional deaths were also announced:
• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 8,970 active cases, 8,072 people have recovered, and 351 people are in the hospital, including 51 in the intensive care unit. Three-hundred and forty-two people have died.
Wednesday’s cases include:
• 15 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 28 cases in the Northern health region
• 10 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 24 cases in the Southern Health region
• 200 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,182 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 360,039.
New COVID-19 outbreaks
Outbreaks have been declared at Morris General Hospital in Morris, the Rosewood Lodge Personal Care Home in Stonewall and the Carpathia Children’s Centre Inc. in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.