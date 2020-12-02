Doctors to Be Compensated for Time Off Due to COVID-19 Exposure













WINNIPEG — Manitoba doctors who are exposed to COVID-19 and have to isolate will be compensated for their time away from work.

The new benefit, announced Wednesday by the province and Doctors Manitoba, will provide eligible physicians with coverage for up to 10 days of isolation at a time. Doctors will be able to make separate claims for up to 20 missed working days due to illness or exposure.

“Whether treating patients with COVID or caring for patients with other medical issues, physicians are risking infection every day,” said Dr. Cory Baillie, president, Doctors Manitoba.

“This new support will help physicians to maintain their practice and cover their overhead costs while their work is disrupted due to isolation.”

The province says nearly 30 physicians from across Manitoba have tested positive for COVID-19, with many more having completed an isolation period as a precaution.

The benefit applies to doctors who are exposed during the provision of medical services, not while at home, travelling or in the community.

The eligible period for compensation claims is retroactive to September 28, 2020, when the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region was elevated to restricted (orange) on the Pandemic Response System and will last the duration of the pandemic.