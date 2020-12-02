Teen Girl Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Western Manitoba











A 15-year-old girl from Douglas, Manitoba has died after being hit by a vehicle in the RM of North-Cypress Langford.

Manitoba RCMP say the pedestrian crash happened when the girl was walking along a private road on the evening of November 30, just off Road 95 West, near Highway 1.

The vehicle, being driven by a 17-year-old boy from Douglas, was travelling westbound at the time of the collision.

The girl was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Blue Hills RCMP continue to investigate.