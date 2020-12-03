Manitobans Can Buy Permit to Cut Down Christmas Trees on Crown Land

- 4Shares
WINNIPEG — Manitobans can now purchase a permit to cut down a Christmas tree on Crown land.
Through the province’s e-licensing portal, a permit of $9.75 + GST can be purchased to cut a coniferous tree up to three metres high, with a limit of one tree per household.
Conditions of the permit include:
• Cutting shall be confined to the area stated on the permit
• The tree shall not be sold or bartered
• The permit shall be retained by the person in possession of the tree
• The permit shall be produced for inspection on request by a conservation officer
• The permit expires on Dec. 31 in the year it is issued
Those who prefer to purchase a permit over the phone can call 1-877-880-1203.
