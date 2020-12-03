Home » News » 368 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 12 Deaths

368 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 12 Deaths

December 3, 2020 12:33 PM | News


WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 368 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 17,751.

12 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 30s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A man in his 50s from the Northern health region
• A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Menno Home
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge
• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fernwood Place
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge
• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Menno Home

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 9,130 active cases, 8,268 people have recovered, and 357 people are in the hospital, including 52 in the intensive care unit. Three-hundred and fifty-three people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 21 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
• 48 cases in the Northern health region
• 31 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 57 cases in the Southern Health region
• 211 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,913 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 362,973.

New COVID-19 outbreak

An outbreak has been declared at the River Park Gardens Personal Care Home in Winnipeg. The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


