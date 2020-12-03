368 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 12 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 368 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 17,751.
12 additional deaths were also announced:
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 9,130 active cases, 8,268 people have recovered, and 357 people are in the hospital, including 52 in the intensive care unit. Three-hundred and fifty-three people have died.
Thursday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,913 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 362,973.
New COVID-19 outbreak
An outbreak has been declared at the River Park Gardens Personal Care Home in Winnipeg. The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.