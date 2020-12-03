368 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 12 Deaths

• A man in his 30s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 50s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Menno Home

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fernwood Place

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Menno Home