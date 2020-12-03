Two Dogs Killed in East Elmwood Fire











WINNIPEG — A house fire in East Elmwood Wednesday night claimed the lives of two dogs.

Firefighters responded to the one-storey home blaze in the 900 block of Consol Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

They arrived to smoke coming from the home and launched an offensive attack. The fire was under control by around 9:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews searched the home and no occupants were found, however, two dogs were located deceased inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.