Manitoba Contributing $1.5M to Support Local Businesses













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is contributing $1.5 million to help support local businesses impacted by COVID-19 public health orders.

The funding will be funnelled to the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce for distribution and will also support GoodLocal.ca, a website created by entrepreneur and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Obby Khan.

“The Chamber network is thrilled with the announcement of funding for local businesses throughout the province,” said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO, Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

“These funds will have a direct and immediate impact by supporting a variety of community-focused, grassroots Shop Local campaigns and initiatives organized by many of the 69 local Chambers of Commerce across Manitoba.”

Additional funding for GoodLocal.ca will help the web portal scale up to handle the increased demand, including being able to support more vendors, makers and farmers while improving their customer interface to enhance sales.

“I started GoodLocal out of my desire to support local,” said Khan. “I wanted my money to make the biggest impact and to get into the hands of local business owners and makers.”

“A place where local makers, businesses and growers can sell their products and leave the delivering to us. Money spent in Manitoba, stays in Manitoba to support Manitobans. Now Manitobans can stay home, stay safe and grow the local economy all while supporting their own neighbours.”