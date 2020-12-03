Variety Manitoba Launches Holiday Hamper Program













A Manitoba charity is pivoting its fundraising efforts this holiday season in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Variety, the Children’s Charity of Manitoba has launched a hamper program to support 150 families and approximately 600 children.

“The holiday season can be an incredibly stressful time of the year for families experiencing economic disadvantage,” said Jeff Liba, CEO of Variety Manitoba.

“We are reaching out to the community to support the event financially to ensure we are able to do our part to support these families and give them a meaningful holiday experience.”

Variety would usually host its annual Winter Wonderland event, but has transformed those efforts into the Winter Wonderland Holiday Hamper Program.

Each family hamper includes items for a full festive meal along with a variety of pantry staples. Every child’s gift includes toys, holiday treats, and essentials such as toothbrushes.

Variety Manitoba is partnering with four family resource centres to distribute the hampers — Plessis Resource Centre, Woodydell Family Resource Centre, Gilbert Park Resource Centre, and Wolseley Family Resource Centre.

Hampers will be delivered on Tuesday, December 8. To donate and to help, visit VarietyManitoba.com.