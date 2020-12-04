320 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 9 Deaths

- 19Shares
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 320 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 18,069.
Nine additional deaths were also announced:
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 9,172 active cases, 8,535 people have recovered, and 361 people are in the hospital, including 55 in the intensive care unit. Three-hundred and sixty-two people have died.
Friday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,706 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 365,707.
New COVID-19 outbreak
An outbreak has been declared at the Brandon Correctional Centre in Brandon. The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
