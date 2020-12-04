Home » News » 320 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 9 Deaths

320 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 9 Deaths

December 4, 2020

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 320 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 18,069.

Nine additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 80s from Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Lions Manor Senior Housing
• A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 9,172 active cases, 8,535 people have recovered, and 361 people are in the hospital, including 55 in the intensive care unit. Three-hundred and sixty-two people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 16 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
• 30 cases in the Northern health region
• 20 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 54 cases in the Southern Health region
• 200 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,706 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 365,707.

New COVID-19 outbreak

An outbreak has been declared at the Brandon Correctional Centre in Brandon. The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


