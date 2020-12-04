320 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 9 Deaths

• A woman in her 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Lions Manor Senior Housing

• A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region