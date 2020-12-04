Retired, Out-of-Province Nurses Cleared to Work in Manitoba











4 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has removed the red tape to allow licensed nurses from other provinces and retired nurses to work in the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministerial order issued by the province enables professional nursing colleges to modify their criteria for nurses.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that we put the focus on getting as many qualified health-care professionals as possible into the workforce to help protect Manitobans,” said Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

“By enacting temporary changes to nursing registration requirements, nurses from other provinces and retired nurses will be able to get licensed more quickly in Manitoba.”

The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Manitoba and College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Manitoba were in the discussions with the province to modify their criteria. Nurses who may now be eligible to work in Manitoba during the pandemic will still need to meet the modified criteria for registration.

Friesen added these measures are in place for at least six months to ensure nursing resources are available in the immediate future.