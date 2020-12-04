Winnipeg Police Make Dozens of Arrests in Drugs, Weapons Bust

- 8Shares
Winnipeg police have arrested dozens of people and laid more than 70 charges are part of a recent Smart Policing Initiative.
Police initiated the project in November, where officers in the north district community support unit targeted people with outstanding arrest warrants and subsequent weapon and drug-related seizures.
Approximately $100,000 in drugs were seized, including methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and other opioids.
Weapon and firearm seizures included machetes, a semi-automatic shotgun, an SKS Rifle and ammunition.
More than 50 people were arrested for drug and weapon-related offences, break and enter and domestic assault-related crimes.
