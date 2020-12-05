Record 19 COVID-19 Deaths in Manitoba with 354 New Cases on Saturday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 354 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 18,423.

A record 19 additional deaths were also announced:

· A woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region

· A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

· A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region, linked to the outbreak at The Pas Hospital Acute Care

· A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

· A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

· A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

· A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home

· A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

· A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care

· A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care

· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home

· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

· A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care

· A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home

· A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home

Health officials say there are 9,115 active cases, 8,927 people have recovered, and 349 people are in the hospital, including 51 in the intensive care unit. Three-hundred and eighty-one people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 32 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 31 cases in the Northern health region

• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 44 cases in the Southern Health region

• 235 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,981 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 369,154.

New outbreak

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre in Beausejour and Greendale Estate Assisted Living Facility in Grunthal. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.