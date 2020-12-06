383 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 14 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 383 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 18,806.

14 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Heath region, linked to an outbreak at the Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Woodhaven Manor

• A man in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Health Sciences Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 9,216 active cases, 9,195 people have recovered, and 348 people are in the hospital, including 43 in the intensive care unit. Three-hundred and ninety-five people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 22 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 36 cases in the Northern health region

• 17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 36 cases in the Southern Health region

• 272 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,231 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 371,453.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.