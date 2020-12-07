325 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 12 Deaths
December 7, 2020 12:39 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 325 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 19,131.
12 additional deaths were also announced:
• A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Health Science Centre unit GA3
• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region
• A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Grandview Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge
• A woman in her 80s from the Northern health region, linked to the outbreak at Acute Care Inpatient Unit of The Pas Health Complex, St. Anthony’s General Hospital
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Northern health region
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,462 active cases, 13,262 people have recovered, and 310 people are in the hospital, including 39 in the intensive care unit. Four-hundred and seven people have died.
Monday’s cases include:
• 38 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 37 cases in the Northern health region
• 20 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 39 cases in the Southern Health region
• 191 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,736 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 373,260.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Monday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.