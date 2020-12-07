325 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 12 Deaths

• A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Health Science Centre unit GA3

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

• A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Grandview Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge

• A woman in her 80s from the Northern health region, linked to the outbreak at Acute Care Inpatient Unit of The Pas Health Complex, St. Anthony’s General Hospital

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Northern health region