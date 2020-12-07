Travel Manitoba Studying Sustainability of Province’s Parks













WINNIPEG — Travel Manitoba has awarded a contract for firms to study and evaluate the sustainability of Manitoba’s provincial parks.

Meyers Norris Penny (MNP), in combination with HTFC Planning and Design and Prairie Research Associates, will study the current state of Manitoba’s provincial parks and review all options for improved parks services, as well as to develop additional facilities and amenities.

“Manitoba’s provincial parks offer residents and visitors alike a range of outdoor pursuits,” said Colin Ferguson, president and CEO, Travel Manitoba. “We look forward to the recommendations of the study to help us determine how we can make our parks an even more enjoyable experience for all.”

Researchers will survey provincial park users, cottage owners, business owners who operate within the parks and special interest organizations.

The province says the review will also look at how other jurisdictions manage parks and will provide options for revenue generation in order to sustain high-quality, public provincial parks. It will conclude with recommendations for the development of a new Manitoba provincial parks strategy.

The study is expected to conclude in the spring of 2021.