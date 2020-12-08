245 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 13 Deaths
December 8, 2020 12:33 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 245 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 19,376.
13 additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Greendale Estates
• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Health Centre’s Transitional Unit
• A woman in her 100s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,379 active cases, 13,577 people have recovered, and 311 people are in the hospital, including 38 in the intensive care unit. Four-hundred and twenty people have died.
Tuesday’s cases include:
• 34 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 23 cases in the Northern health region
• 29 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 33 cases in the Southern Health region
• 126 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,245 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 375,667.
New outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Grace Hospital unit 3 South, Winnipeg. The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.