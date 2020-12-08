245 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 13 Deaths

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Greendale Estates

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Health Centre’s Transitional Unit

• A woman in her 100s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home