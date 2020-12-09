280 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 18 Deaths
December 9, 2020 12:34 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 280 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 19,376.
18 additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Health Science Centre unit GA3
• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Victoria General Hospital unit 4S
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home
• A man in his 80’s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Grandview Personal Care Home
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Misericordia Health Centre’s Transitional Unit
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,348 active cases, 13,869 people have recovered, and 300 people are in the hospital, including 38 in the intensive care unit. Four-hundred and thirty-eight people have died.
Wednesday’s cases include:
• 27 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 19 cases in the Northern health region
• 15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 26 cases in the Southern Health region
• 193 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,862 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 377,623.
New outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Boyne Lodge Personal Care Home in Carman. The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.