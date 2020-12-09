280 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 18 Deaths

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Health Science Centre unit GA3

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Victoria General Hospital unit 4S

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 80’s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Grandview Personal Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Misericordia Health Centre’s Transitional Unit

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home