Manitoba’s PCHs Receive Extra Funds to Cover Pandemic Expenses

WINNIPEG — The province is providing $7.7 million to personal care homes in Manitoba to help with costs related to COVID-19.

The province says the funding will cover things like staffing, enhanced cleaning procedures, and the move to the one-site model, which means that PCH staff will only work at that particular PCH instead of being shuffled to different locations on separate days.

“Protecting our seniors and vulnerable residents has been a priority of government since the start of the pandemic,” said Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

“We gave notice early on that we will provide this funding, ensuring front-line services weren’t affected financially, and we are pleased to now be making these payments.”

The province will provide one-time funding for the first two quarters of 2020-21, and for the remaining quarter of 2020-21 thereafter.

Personal care homes have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

As of Tuesday, there were active COVID-19 outbreaks at 32 of Winnipeg’s 39 long-term care facilities.