293 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 13 Deaths

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Villa Youville personal care home

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre