293 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 13 Deaths
December 10, 2020 12:32 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 293 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 19,947.
13 additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Villa Youville personal care home
• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,380 active cases, 14,116 people have recovered, and 298 people are in the hospital, including 43 in the intensive care unit. Four-hundred and fifty-one people have died.
Thursday’s cases include:
• 39 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 41 cases in the Northern health region
• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 49 cases in the Southern Health region
• 152 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,558 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 380,664.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Thursday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.