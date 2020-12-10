Manitoba Ends Sunday, Holiday Shopping Restrictions











WINNIPEG — Manitobans who wish to shop later than 6 p.m. on a Sunday can do so beginning this weekend.

The province on Thursday proclaimed long-awaited legislation that allows retailers to stay open later on Sundays and statutory holidays. The new rules take effect this Saturday, December 12.

“Given the current public health restrictions in place to protect Manitobans, we want to provide flexibility to businesses and customers and allow more opportunity for curbside pickup and delivery options as well as longer in-person shopping hours to minimize crowds,” said Finance Minister Scott Fielding, in a statement.

“During this critical time for retailers across the province, we believe these updated laws will help many businesses with additional revenues as we head into the holiday season.”

The new legislation, officially called Bill 4 – The Retail Business Hours of Operation Act, still allows municipalities the authority to pass bylaws, should they prefer to keep some restrictions in place.

Current retail hour restrictions will remain in place on Remembrance Day.