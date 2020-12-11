447 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 14 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 447 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 20,392.

14 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to outbreak at the Health Science Centre GD4

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Saul & Claribel Simkin Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region and linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 100s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Villa Youville Personal Care Home

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,517 active cases, 14,410 people have recovered, and 297 people are in the hospital, including 40 in the intensive care unit. Four-hundred and sixty-five people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 43 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 136 cases in the Northern health region

• 35 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 40 cases in the Southern Health region

• 193 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,723 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 383,404.

New outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the Hamiota Health Centre acute care unit in Hamiota and Seven Oaks General Hospital 3U4-7. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

