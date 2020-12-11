New Brandon School Ready for Students in January











WINNIPEG — A new K-8 school in Brandon, Man. will open to students following the holiday break.

Maryland Park School will be ready for occupancy in January and be able to accommodate 450 students. The province says it was designed to hold up to an additional 200 students if needed.

The new 65,700-sq.-ft. facility located at 700 Maryland Avenue has already opened to teachers and staff to set up classrooms.

“This new school will help accommodate the growth the city of Brandon has seen over the last 20 years and alleviate pressures on other kindergarten to Grade 8 schools across the city,” Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in a statement.

The new school features a multi-purpose space, band room, library, gymnasium, classrooms, home economics and industrial arts labs, a grooming room and life-skills suite. It also includes resource teaching and support spaces, and a science, technology, electronics and mathematics (STEM) lab.

A new early learning and child-care centre operated by the YMCA of Brandon will also be housed within the school. The centre will offer child-care services for infant, preschool and school-age children.