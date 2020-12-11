North End Assault Marks Winnipeg’s 40th Homicide of 2020













Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found badly injured in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue Thursday night.

Police located the victim at around 9:40 p.m. following a report of an assault in the first 100 block of Gilbert Avenue. The victim was found a short distance away and police immediately began CPR.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified him as 20-year-old Delaney Lee Sinclair.

The death is Winnipeg’s 40th homicide of the year.

An adult suspect has been taken into custody but no charges have been laid.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).