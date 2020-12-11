Neighbourhood Group Expanding Drop-In Services with New Funding













WINNIPEG — The Spence Neighbourhood Association is creating a 24-7 drop-in community space after securing provincial funding.

The province is providing $300,000 to the association to operate WE24 year-round. Since 2016, the program has helped individuals experiencing mental health or addictions issues.

An initial investment of $262,500 will help launch the program. Drop-in programming will be offered and referrals provided when programming is not available.

“The Spence Neighbourhood Association has been offering a safe space for youth and young adults for many years, and the ability to operate daily will provide a consistent option for support, particularly overnight when there are limited options available,” said Sharon Kuropatwa, regional director housing, supports and service integration, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

As part of the project, a subcontract with 1JustCity, which supports community services and programming for low-income neighbourhoods, will allow the organization to extend its community drop-in hours at Just a Warm Sleep and increase operating hours for one of its drop-in lunch spaces.

Its hours will expand to 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. in January to March 2021 and November 2021 to March 2022. An expansion of its weekday drop-in lunch programs will now include weekend lunches from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at one of its three locations — West Broadway Community Services, St. Matthews Maryland Community Ministry or Oak Table Inc.

Winnipeg-based 1JustCity was among six Canadian charities who recently received a one-time donation of $10,000 from Canada Life.