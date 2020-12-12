360 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 18 Deaths

· A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

· A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

· A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

· A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

· A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

· A man in his 60s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

· A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

· A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

· A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home

· A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home

· A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

· A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Bethesda Regional Health Centre

· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home