360 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 18 Deaths
December 12, 2020 12:33 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 360 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 20,750.
18 additional deaths were also announced:
· A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region
· A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region
· A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home
· A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region
· A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region
· A man in his 60s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
· A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
· A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
· A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home
· A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home
· A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region
· A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Bethesda Regional Health Centre
· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home
· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home
Health officials say there are 5,630 active cases, 14,637 people have recovered, and 289 people are in the hospital, including 42 in the intensive care unit. Four-hundred and eighty-three people have died.
Saturday’s cases include:
· 56 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
· 52 cases in the Northern health region
· 26 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
· 28 cases in the Southern Health region
· 198 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,585 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 386,007.
New outbreak
Public health officials advise COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the River Ridge II Retirement Residence in Winnipeg. The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.