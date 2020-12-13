273 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 7 Deaths
December 13, 2020 12:32 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 273 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 21,023.
Seven additional deaths were also announced:
• A woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the Kin Place outbreak in Oakbank
• A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region
• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the N3W unit at Concordia Hospital
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care
Health officials say there are 5,728 active cases, 14,805 people have recovered, and 304 people are in the hospital, including 43 in the intensive care unit. Four-hundred and ninety people have died.
Sunday’s cases include:
• 17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 50 cases in the Northern health region
• 18 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 22 cases in the Southern Health region
• 166 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,145 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 388,356.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.