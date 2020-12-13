273 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 7 Deaths

• A woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the Kin Place outbreak in Oakbank

• A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the N3W unit at Concordia Hospital

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care