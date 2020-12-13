Two Arrested After Stolen Gun Found in Night-Hunting Sting











Two people were arrested Friday night after Manitoba Conservation officers say they spotted the pair illegal night-hunting.

Enforcement officers from the Gypsumville area were patrolling near a decommissioned rail bed in the RM of Grahamdale when they noticed a single light sweeping across the fields.

A vehicle moved slowly around the area, looping back around the field before heading back down the rail bed, still shining a light back and forth across the fields. When the vehicle came back onto a nearby road, officers determined it was an off-road, side-by-side ATV and they pulled it over.

A 43-year-old man from the Fairford area and 48-year-old woman from Pinaymootang First Nation were arrested and issued appearance notices for hunting at night when not permitted. A 2015 Polaris Ranger, as well as two loaded rifles, a spotlight and various other hunting equipment, were seized.

RCMP later attended and took the two people into custody after one of the firearms was found to be stolen. Charges are pending for other offences, including a prohibition to possess firearms.