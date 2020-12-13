Two People in Custody Following Sunday Shooting











WINNIPEG — Police have two people in custody following a shooting early Sunday.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to reports of a man who had been shot in the area of Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was found injured on the road. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later downgraded to critical condition.

Two male suspects were arrested and remain in police custody. No charges have been laid.

Police are continuing to investigate.