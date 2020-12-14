CONTEST: Win a Vehicle Pass to Canad Inns Winter Wonderland











Holiday lights sparkle at Canad Inns Winter Wonderland at Red River Exhibition Park. Cruise 2.5 kilometres in the comfort of your vehicle to view 26 brightly-lit holiday-themed displays.

ChrisD.ca has 20 vehicle passes up for grabs to the Christmas spectacle, on now until January 2, 2021 (closed Christmas Day).

How do I win?

Simply fill out the entry form below and we’ll draw 20 random winners. Good luck!

Admission starts at $15 (plus GST) per vehicle up to seven people of the same household only. Advance passes are available online or can be purchased for $20 at the gate. The park is open nightly from 6-10 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendees must remain in their vehicle at all times. No washrooms are available on site.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only. Passes will be delivered electronically to the winners.