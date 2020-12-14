241 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 9 Deaths
December 14, 2020 12:37 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 241 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 21,264.
Nine additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Fred Douglas Lodge
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg
• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud region, linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,791 active cases, 14,974 people have recovered, and 303 people are in the hospital, including 39 in the intensive care unit. Four-hundred and ninety-nine people have died.
Monday’s cases include:
• 10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 23 cases in the Northern health region
• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 38 cases in the Southern Health region
• 158 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,133 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 390,503.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Monday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.