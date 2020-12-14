241 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 9 Deaths

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Fred Douglas Lodge

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud region, linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home