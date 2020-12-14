Police Dog Tracks Suspects in Armed Manitoba Robbery











Manitoba RCMP used a police dog to track down three suspects over the weekend following an armed robbery in Pine River.

Police say at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, two males wearing masks entered a business on 1st Avenue carrying a rifle. They demanded money, cigarettes and liquor before fleeing on an all-terrain vehicle.

Officers set up roadblocks in the area based on information provided to 911 by the store clerk.

RCMP located the ATV on Highway 20 and Highway 272 near Camperville. The ATV fled into a nearby field as police attempted to pull it over.

A police dog found three males hiding in the area. The firearm and stolen items were recovered.

James Flatfoot, 33, and a 16-year-old boy from Pine Creek First Nation have been charged with several offences. A 20-year-old man, also from Pine Creek First Nation, will be facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime.