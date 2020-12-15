272 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 9 Deaths
December 15, 2020 12:51 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 272 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 21,535.
Nine additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the outbreak at the Kin Place
• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home
Health officials say there are 5,762 active cases, 15,265 people have recovered, and 311 people are in the hospital, including 44 in the intensive care unit. Five-hundred and eight people have died.
Tuesday’s cases include:
• 15 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 53 cases in the Northern health region
• 49 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 25 cases in the Southern Health region
• 130 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,561 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 392,078.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.