272 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 9 Deaths

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the outbreak at the Kin Place

• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home