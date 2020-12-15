Canadian Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard Arrested in Winnipeg













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested in Winnipeg.

Court records show Nygard was arrested under the Extradition Act and is to appear in a Winnipeg courtroom this afternoon.

The designer is facing a class-action lawsuit in the United States alleging the sexual assault of dozens of women.

Fifty-seven women — including 18 Canadians — have joined the lawsuit, which alleges that Nygard used violence, intimidation, bribery and company employees to lure victims and avoid accountability for decades.

Nygard has denied all allegations and blames a conspiracy caused by a feud with his billionaire neighbour in the Bahamas.

That suit was put on pause in the summer by a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Reasons for the stay in the suit were sealed, however, the court docket at the time said the stay resulted from a government motion that named three federal prosecutors.

The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York did not respond to a request for comment at the time.

Nygard stepped down as chairman of his company after the FBI and police in New York City raided his offices in February.