292 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 15 Deaths
December 16, 2020 12:35 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 292 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 21,826.
15 additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 40s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the outbreak at Kin Place
• A man in his 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Concordia Hospital unit N3W
• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Fairview Home
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Swan Valley Health Centre
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home
• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,797 active cases, 15,506 people have recovered, and 328 people are in the hospital, including 46 in the intensive care unit. Five-hundred and twenty-three have died.
Wednesday’s cases include:
• 24 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 47 cases in the Northern health region
• 35 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 28 cases in the Southern Health region
• 158 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,399 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 394,501.
Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.