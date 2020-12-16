292 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 15 Deaths

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 40s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the outbreak at Kin Place

• A man in his 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Concordia Hospital unit N3W

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Fairview Home

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Swan Valley Health Centre

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home

• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home