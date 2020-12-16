Six Winnipeggers Charged in Interprovincial Fraud Ring













WINNIPEG — Six people have been arrested and charged as part of an investigation into a fraud ring, which targeted victims spanning from Ontario to British Columbia.

Winnipeg police say they began their investigation in May 2020 when a Calgary resident had their credit card comprised and subsequently used for purchases traced back to Winnipeg.

Police say a series of similar incidents followed and were reported to Winnipeg police, believed to be linked to six people living together in the city. Police say the suspects obtained stolen identity documents and credit card information from unknowing victims to facilitate fraudulent online purchases, then resold them for financial gain.

A search warrant was executed at a Fort Richmond residence on July 22, 2020, resulting in the seizure of numerous identity documents belonging to multiple victims and a large quantity of high-end merchandise, including designer clothing and electronics. More than $10,000 in Canadian Currency was found concealed within the air vents of the home.

Police have charged the following people with numerous fraud-related offences:

Kwabena Owusu Banahene , 28

, 28 Johnson Adzotor , 25

, 25 Nanayaw Asare Koranteng , 25

, 25 Benjamin Kwadwo Bediako , 34

, 34 Daniel Nutifafa Amenyeawu , 26

, 26 Tjianna Latasha Smith, 22

Police continued with their investigation up until this month and say further fraud-related charges were laid and remain pending.