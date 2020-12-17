221 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 14 Deaths
December 17, 2020 12:35 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 221 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 22,047.
14 additional deaths were also announced:
• A woman in her 30s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the outbreak at the Kin Place
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home
Health officials say there are 5,829 active cases, 15,681 people have recovered, and 314 people are in the hospital, including 42 in the intensive care unit. Five-hundred and thirty-seven have died.
Thursday’s cases include:
• 21 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
• 51 cases in the Northern health region
• 11 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 27 cases in the Southern Health region
• 111 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,235 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 396,779.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.