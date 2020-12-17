221 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 14 Deaths

• A woman in her 30s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the outbreak at the Kin Place

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home