Manitoba Dentists to Help Administer COVID-19 Vaccines













WINNIPEG — Manitoba dentists will soon help the province administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) says current and former dentists are being trained to inoculate Manitobans.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba medical officer of health, confirmed that the province will tap into its large public health workforce, including dentists to efficiently help with mass vaccinations.

“Dr. Atwal pointed out the expansion of public health providers available to help deliver the COVID-19 vaccine for Manitobans,” says Dr. Marc Mollot, Manitoba Dental Association president and board chair.

“Current MDA dentists, former MDA members and dental students (second year and higher) enrolled at the University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Dentistry are eligible to apply to join the team of provincial vaccinators. This is an option for members of our profession to step in and help the fight against the coronavirus.”

Mollot added dentists aren’t mandated to join the vaccination team. Any interested candidates will be vetted and hired through Shared Health Manitoba. Those chosen to join the team will be required to complete the free eight-hour vaccine administration program offered at Red River College. A PHIA (Personal Health Information Act) education course will also be required prior to deployment.

Manitoba began inoculating health-care workers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Winnipeg.