Manitoba Approves First Round of ‘Safe at Home’ Grants

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has approved more than 50 new projects to encourage people to stay at home this holiday season amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The province on Thursday announced $1.2 million has been allocated through the Safe at Home Manitoba grant. The program launched on December 7 to encourage performing artists, fitness instructors and others to stream their services free to the general public.

Approved recipients this week include:

• Hindsight’s 2020 Music + Talk + Comedy New Year’s Eve live webcast

• Canadian National Institute for the Blind – virtual yoga classes for the blind and partially sighted

• Winnipeg Singers – From Our Homes to Yours virtual concert

• Ikwe Widdjiitiwin Inc. – virtual activities to support families in shelter when home is no longer safe

• McNally Robinson Community Classroom – a three-month program that includes a small book club and community online classes

• Cormorant Community Council – providing sleds for outdoor activities through its Slide My Way Through COVID-19 program

• Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre – providing complimentary tickets to All is Bright, which brims with storytelling and song as the holidays are celebrated.

The program’s overall budget is $3 million, creating room for additional grants to be awarded to other groups. New events will be updated weekly as projects are approved.

Legislative Building open house moves online

Manitobans can still celebrate the holiday season with elected officials this year, albeit virtually. The Legislative Building open house launches Friday at 6 p.m. at safeathomemb.ca.

The virtual open house will feature performances by The Royal Winnipeg Ballet, William Prince, The Lytics, Sweet Alibi, JP Hoe, Al Simmons, Rayannah and Duncan Mercredi.