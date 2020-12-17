Jets Sign Goaltender Mikhail Berdin to Two-Year Contract Extension













By The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Mikhail Berdin to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of US$750,000.

The extension is a two-way deal in the 2021-22 season, and a one-way deal in 2022-23.

The 22-year-old from Ufa, Russia, played 42 games for the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose in 2019-20 and went 20-21-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

He started the 2020-21 season with 14 games for SKA St. Petersburg and had a 6-3-2 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

Berdin was Winnipeg’s sixth round pick (157th overall) in the 2016 NHL draft.