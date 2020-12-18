350 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 10 Deaths

• A man in his 40s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Morris General Hospital

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the outbreak at Kin Place

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Gilbert Plains personal care home

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Salem Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region