350 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 10 Deaths
December 18, 2020 12:34 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 350 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 22,397.
10 additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 40s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Morris General Hospital
• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the outbreak at Kin Place
• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Gilbert Plains personal care home
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Salem Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,602 active cases, 16,248 people have recovered, and 305 people are in the hospital, including 43 in the intensive care unit. Five-hundred and forty-seven have died.
Friday’s cases include:
• 40 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
• 89 cases in the Northern health region
• 31 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 57 cases in the Southern Health region
• 133 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,167 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 398,970.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Friday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.