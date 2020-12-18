Manitoba to Begin Texting People When COVID-19 Test Results Are Ready













WINNIPEG — Manitobans who have recently been tested for COVID-19 could be receiving a text message when their results are in.

Beginning today, the province says if individuals provided their cellphone number, health officials will be notifying people about their test results or perform contact tracing, if necessary.

The results of the test are not available in the text message for safety and privacy reasons.

If you didn’t provide your cellphone number to receive a text message notification, results will still be available to check online when ready.

Text message notifications will be available for tests taken at a limited number of testing sites in Winnipeg to start, and will be expanded to more sites throughout the province in the coming days.

The change is expected to reduce the number of calls to Health Links–Info Santé for information on when test results are ready.