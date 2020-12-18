Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle Near Gypsumville











1 Share

A 29-year-old woman from Lake St Martin First Nation has died after being struck by a vehicle just east of Gypsumville, Manitoba.

RCMP say the vehicle-pedestrian crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday on Provincial Road 513. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators have determined a vehicle being driving by a 20-year-old man from Dauphin River was travelling eastbound on PR 513 when it collided with the woman who was walking on the road.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and then immediately called 911.

RCMP believe that dark lighting conditions and the victim’s dark clothing were factors in the collision. Alcohol and speed aren’t considered factors.

Gypsumville RCMP continues to investigate.