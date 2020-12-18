Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged with Dangerous Driving













A Manitoba RCMP officer from the Stonewall detachment has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police say Cst. Sasha Manj, 27, was formally charged on Thursday relating to an incident that occurred on February 20, 2020.

According to police, the officer was responding to an emergency call for service in the Stonewall area. She was driving a fully marked police vehicle with lights and sirens activated when she entered the intersection at Racetrack Road and Highway 1 and was involved in a collision with two other vehicles. The occupants of the other vehicles received minor injuries, as did Cst. Manj. All were treated and released at the scene.

RCMP notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, who monitored the investigation.

Cst. Manj has just over one year of service with the RCMP and remains on active duty.