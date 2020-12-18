Winnipeg Police Stepping Up Efforts to Catch Impaired Drivers











WINNIPEG — It will be a non-traditional holiday season this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean Winnipeg police won’t be on the road looking for impaired drivers.

Police on Friday launched their 2020 Checkstop Program, saying officers will be out in full force throughout the holidays. Police won’t be relying on defined checkpoints as in previous years with current public health orders restricting social contacts both inside and outside of homes.

Regardless of how people will be celebrating the festive season this year, police are still seeing people drinking and getting behind the wheel.

Between December 1-15, nine adults aged 25 to 41 were charged with impaired driving offences.

“Many of these impaired events occurred during morning and evening rush hour, which is concerning as more motorists and pedestrians are on the roads,” police said in a release.

“Four incidents involved motor vehicle collisions, where the drivers were impaired by alcohol. There were no serious injuries as a result.”

Police say the impaired drivers had a blood alcohol concentration of at least twice the statutory limit, with the worst offender having more than three times the limit.

Operation Red Nose won’t be operating this year, so police suggest taking a taxi, public transit or booking a ride-share to safely get home.