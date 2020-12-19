238 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 9 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 22,630.

Nine additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Morris General Hospital

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care

Health officials say there are 5,668 active cases, 16,406 people have recovered, and 298 people are in the hospital, including 44 in the intensive care unit. Five-hundred and fifty-six people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 33 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 55 cases in the Northern health region

• 16 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 30 cases in the Southern Health region

• 104 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,502 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 401,475.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.