WINNIPEG — Eastbound Regent Avenue West between Peguis Street and Starlight Drive will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 20 for rail crossing repairs.

The City of Winnipeg says pedestrian access will be maintained, but motorists must use alternate routes while the road closure is in effect.

For transit re-route and schedule information, visit WinnipegTransit.com or contact 311.