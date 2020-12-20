229 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 13 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 229 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 22,859.

13 additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Grandview Personal Care Home in Grandview

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Amant

• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the GA3 unit at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

Health officials say there are 5,749 active cases, 16,541 people have recovered, and 302 people are in the hospital, including 43 in the intensive care unit. Five-hundred and sixty-nine people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 16 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 27 cases in the Northern health region

• 17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 39 cases in the Southern Health region

• 130 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,261 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 403,737.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.