Manitoba Expands Criteria to Fill COVID-19 Immunization Appointments











8 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has altered the criteria for health-care workers who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says the criteria has been expanded to ensure all available vaccine is used this week.

There are approximately 600 appointments booked and 300 remaining for this week’s clinic.

Health-care workers who are eligible now include those who:

– Work in critical care units, born on or before Dec. 31, 1980 (revised from 1970)

– Work in long term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1962 (revised from 1960)

– Work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960

– Are assigned to COVID-19 immunization clinics

The toll-free line for eligible health-care workers to book an appointment is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The clinic is expected to run from Monday, December 21 to Wednesday, December 23.